Atlanta Job Fair helps veterans, spouses transition out of military life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta veterans in search of a career outside of military life can attend a job fair Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dozens of companies are participating with hundreds of positions available.

Organizers say more than 70 companies will be on hand. Many of them will hold on-the-spot interviews.

“Coming to the job fair with an open mind. Most people think if they’re an electronics technician, fixing small electronics, those are the only companies I can go to. No, because corporate America is hiring across the board,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president of RecruitMilitary.

RecruitMilitary, the company that is organizing the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair, wants business owners and corporate America to know that veterans bring with them a variety of skills from their military background.

Chris Stevens, who’s also a U.S. Air Force veteran, says vets are trained to easily adapt.

“What happens in the military is we learn the skills and we’re being trained each and every day,” said Stevens. “All corporate America does is hire the military veteran and because of being trained each and every day, they can learn those skills. But it’s the soft skills that they can’t teach, coming to work on time, drug-free, when the horn goes off at 5 o’clock we’re not running to go out the door. We’re used to working 12, 14 hours a day.”

The Atlanta Veterans Job Fair takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is free if you park in the Silver Car Park. You’re advised to enter the stadium through Gate 2.

The job fair is also open to military spouses. Stevens says they too can find transitioning from life on a military base to life in the suburbs challenging.

“The military spouse, male or female, is holding down the fort. If the car breaks, if the kids are sick,” said Stevens.

Stevens also noted the event is a networking opportunity. Veterans and their spouses get a chance to interact with other veterans and their families.

