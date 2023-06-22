Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police relaunch Operation Heatwave to combat violent crime, gangs

Officers will be in areas known for high weapon offenses and gang and drug activity as part of the 16-week crackdown.
Police investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is ramping up its efforts to combat gang violence this summer.

For the second year in a row, the department is deploying “Operation Heatwave.” It’s a 16-week crackdown on those driving violent crimes across the city.

“We’re going to hold everyone responsible for these violent acts because this is not Atlanta,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

Hampton said the department wants to prevent scenes like what happened on May 22 on Donald Lee Howell Parkway. An 18-year-old was shot and killed. The agency showed a video leading up to the shooting where several people were armed with guns.

“We were able to charge and apprehend seven individuals with felony murder, the gang statute, and a couple of others with possession of weapons – and we charged them all,” Hampton said.

As part of Operation Heatwave, officers will be in areas known for high weapon offenses and gang and drug activity. Hampton said recently officers have encountered too many minors with guns.

“Many of them are illegally stocked with switches,” he said about the weapons being seized. “So, you’re having a rapid succession of gunfire and that’s how innocent people are getting struck and killed.”

According to the department, last year’s inaugural operation proved successful. Homicides were down 29%, aggravated assaults were down 25% and robberies dropped 14% compared to the same period in 2021.

Atlanta police reported a reduction in violent crime during the inaugural year of Operation...
Atlanta police reported a reduction in violent crime during the inaugural year of Operation Heatwave.(WANF)

Violent crimes across the city are currently down 25% compared to this time last year.

“This is the only warning we’re going to administer,” said Captain Ralph Woolfolk. “We are deploying an operation we know that is successful.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team are also working to tackle the gang issue. On Wednesday, her office said gang-related convictions were up 450% year to date

“We know that gangs are a problem here in the metropolitan area and we’re dealing with it,” Willis said.

While Willis has added more staff and prosecutors to address the backlog and handle more trial-ready cases, her office has also added new programs aimed at keeping kids out of gangs.

Still, law enforcement urged young people to take advantage of positive opportunities this summer and for parents to be more engaged in their children’s lives.

“We need parents to wake up here and pay attention to what they’re kids are doing,” Woolfolk said.

A new state law, taking effect on July 1, will add a mandatory 10 years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang.

To learn more about summer activities and opportunities for the youth, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Georgia Power crews replace the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Georgia Power initiative aims to recruit K-12 students for careers