Atlanta police relaunch Operation Heatwave to combat violent crime, gangs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is ramping up its efforts to combat gang violence this summer.

For the second year in a row, the department is deploying “Operation Heatwave.” It’s a 16-week crackdown on those driving violent crimes across the city.

“We’re going to hold everyone responsible for these violent acts because this is not Atlanta,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

Hampton said the department wants to prevent scenes like what happened on May 22 on Donald Lee Howell Parkway. An 18-year-old was shot and killed. The agency showed a video leading up to the shooting where several people were armed with guns.

“We were able to charge and apprehend seven individuals with felony murder, the gang statute, and a couple of others with possession of weapons – and we charged them all,” Hampton said.

As part of Operation Heatwave, officers will be in areas known for high weapon offenses and gang and drug activity. Hampton said recently officers have encountered too many minors with guns.

“Many of them are illegally stocked with switches,” he said about the weapons being seized. “So, you’re having a rapid succession of gunfire and that’s how innocent people are getting struck and killed.”

According to the department, last year’s inaugural operation proved successful. Homicides were down 29%, aggravated assaults were down 25% and robberies dropped 14% compared to the same period in 2021.

Atlanta police reported a reduction in violent crime during the inaugural year of Operation Heatwave. (WANF)

Violent crimes across the city are currently down 25% compared to this time last year.

“This is the only warning we’re going to administer,” said Captain Ralph Woolfolk. “We are deploying an operation we know that is successful.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team are also working to tackle the gang issue. On Wednesday, her office said gang-related convictions were up 450% year to date

“We know that gangs are a problem here in the metropolitan area and we’re dealing with it,” Willis said.

While Willis has added more staff and prosecutors to address the backlog and handle more trial-ready cases, her office has also added new programs aimed at keeping kids out of gangs.

Still, law enforcement urged young people to take advantage of positive opportunities this summer and for parents to be more engaged in their children’s lives.

“We need parents to wake up here and pay attention to what they’re kids are doing,” Woolfolk said.

A new state law, taking effect on July 1, will add a mandatory 10 years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang.

