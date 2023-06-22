Look Up Atlanta
Baby of pregnant woman killed in shooting dies, grandmother says

Shaniyah Rodriguez
Shaniyah Rodriguez(Adrienne Rodriguez)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The baby of a pregnant woman killed in a February shooting in DeKalb County has died, according to the baby’s grandmother.

“I just didn’t want her struggling anymore,” said Adrienne Rodriguez, the grandmother of baby Milliani.

Rodriguez said Milliani had been relying on machines to help her breathe since she was born.

Shaniyah Rodriguez was shot at the Brannon Hills Condominiums in DeKalb County on Feb. 2. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of the shooting and her daughter Millianni was delivered via emergency C-section, authorities said. Shaniyah died two days later.

22-year-old Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats was arrested later that month and charged with malice murder. Haithcoats was reportedly Millianni’s father.

Millianni’s grandmother, Adrienne Rodriguez, now says Milliani has died. Rodriguez posted on her Facebook page June 20 that Millianni had died the previous night. The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed the news to Atlanta News First.

In the Facebook post, Rodriguez said, “I’m sorry niyah I tried so hard.”

Atlanta News First spoke with Adrienne on Thursday who was still in shock, recounting the moment Milliani died.

“She’s been fighting so hard for so long with no improvement. And I made the choice to get her baptized,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said that a recent attempt to free Milliani from oxygen-assisting machines was unsuccessful.

In an interview with Atlanta News First shortly after the shooting, Rodriguez said, “This baby’s got to live. The baby has to be OK because I can’t just have nobody. I can’t. I know I will mentally check out. I can’t.”

Rodriguez’s son was also shot and killed in 2014.

The District Attorney’s Office has not announced updated charges against Haithcoats. A spokesperson for the DA’s Office told Atlanta News First:

“We are aware of this unfortunate turn of events, and are reviewing all of the applicable law. Additional charges may be forthcoming.”

