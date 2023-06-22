Brookhaven police say ambulance response times are too slow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no time to wait in an emergency, but Brookhaven Police say slow ambulance response times in their city are putting patients at risk.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley says the department is seeing wait times of 50 minutes or more.

“That’s a huge concern to us,” Chief Gurley said. “These types of response times are not acceptable to the City of Brookhaven government. It’s not acceptable to our residents. And I don’t believe it’s acceptable to any DeKalb County resident.”

American Medical Response is a private company providing ambulance service to DeKalb and all the cities within the county.

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum says right now only about 60% of all high-priority calls, like someone with a gunshot wound, are responded to in under 12 minutes.

Brookhaven Police said Gwinnett County EMS responded to 90% of all their medical calls in under 9 minutes and 15 seconds in 2022.

“We’re concerned about the service as well. That’s not something I’m going to deny,” Chief Fullum said.

When AMR doesn’t respond to high-priority calls in under 12 minutes in DeKalb, they must pay a fine. Chief Fullum says the county has collected $1.1 million over the last two years.

“We realize that ultimately the way towards improving a service is working with AMR and also our partners, which are the cities, and finding ways to better provide that service,” Chief Fullum said.

AMR sent Atlanta News First the following statement when we asked about slow response times in DeKalb County:

AMR values our longstanding relationship with DeKalb County and the communities we serve, including Brookhaven. We are actively engaged with DeKalb leadership in an ongoing fashion to strengthen the EMS system throughout the entire County through meaningful and significant system investments. DeKalb is one of the nation’s fastest-growing communities, and emergency services remain under immense pressure from growing demand coupled with a lack of resources due to recent hospital closures and significant staffing shortages caused by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. These impacts are being felt in a profound way throughout the entire healthcare and public safety industries. In response, AMR has invested in new infrastructure and systems – including an EMS Station in the city of Brookhaven that opened a few years ago alongside innovative solutions such as the DeKalb County 911 Nurse Navigation Program. In addition, we have implemented creative staffing and training initiatives through our Earn While You Learn initiative and our new paramedic training program, which just graduated 17 new paramedics with new classes already underway. AMR remains committed to working with county and local fire, police, and other public safety officials to face current system-related challenges and deliver a world-class EMS system for the residents of DeKalb County.

Chief Fullum says their current contract with AMR runs through December 2024.

Brookhaven leaders are calling on DeKalb to improve response times. Otherwise, they plan to ask the state for permission to run their own ambulance service. Chief Gurley says they’ve already begun discussions with the appropriate parties.

