Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Brookhaven police say ambulance response times are too slow

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum says the county has collected $1.1 million in fines from AMR over the last two years.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no time to wait in an emergency, but Brookhaven Police say slow ambulance response times in their city are putting patients at risk.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley says the department is seeing wait times of 50 minutes or more.

“That’s a huge concern to us,” Chief Gurley said. “These types of response times are not acceptable to the City of Brookhaven government. It’s not acceptable to our residents. And I don’t believe it’s acceptable to any DeKalb County resident.”

American Medical Response is a private company providing ambulance service to DeKalb and all the cities within the county.

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum says right now only about 60% of all high-priority calls, like someone with a gunshot wound, are responded to in under 12 minutes.

Brookhaven Police said Gwinnett County EMS responded to 90% of all their medical calls in under 9 minutes and 15 seconds in 2022.

“We’re concerned about the service as well. That’s not something I’m going to deny,” Chief Fullum said.

When AMR doesn’t respond to high-priority calls in under 12 minutes in DeKalb, they must pay a fine. Chief Fullum says the county has collected $1.1 million over the last two years.

“We realize that ultimately the way towards improving a service is working with AMR and also our partners, which are the cities, and finding ways to better provide that service,” Chief Fullum said.

AMR sent Atlanta News First the following statement when we asked about slow response times in DeKalb County:

Chief Fullum says their current contract with AMR runs through December 2024.

Brookhaven leaders are calling on DeKalb to improve response times. Otherwise, they plan to ask the state for permission to run their own ambulance service. Chief Gurley says they’ve already begun discussions with the appropriate parties.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Desecrated markers
Veteran memorial markers desecrated in Dahlonega
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug announces new album while in jail, awaiting RICO trial