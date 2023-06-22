Day camp provides moment of normalcy for children facing cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fighting cancer can be a scary, sometimes lonely battle for anyone — especially a child. Luckily, one Sandy Springs day camp is giving cancer patients a chance to leave hospital rooms behind and be kids, free of charge.

Aurora Day Camp was created for children with cancer and their siblings. Kids from more than 20 counties flocked to the six-week-long camp this year. They can stay for a day, a week, or the entire summer.

”[Cancer] is a full-family diagnosis, ”said Mary Holden, Aurora Day Camp’s program director. “So to see them not have to worry about that for the day, to not be the kid with cancer, to not be the sibling of a kid with cancer, it is really awesome to be a part of that.”

The camp is designed so kids can skip as much as they need to for treatments without feeling behind. And these camps are just one part of the organization, which works year-round to add a little bit of joy and play into a child’s cancer journey. Staff and volunteers also spend five days a week playing with hospitalized kids through the Aurora On Wheels program.

Sami Tanenbaum, director of camp & year-round programs, said that Aurora Day Camp gives children their childhood back.

“The most important thing that we do is change the dinner conversation for families,” she said.

