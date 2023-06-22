Look Up Atlanta
Democrats launch huge ad blitz on abortion in Georgia

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022. A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Doug Reardon
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This weekend is the historic one-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to the states where many, including Georgia, are still sorting out their laws in the courts.

Even with the matter decided at the federal level for a year, the issue looks to be a flashpoint issue in the upcoming 2024 election. It’s a galvanizing topic for both sides and Democrats are already playing to that in Georgia and other key battleground states.

The Democratic National Committee rolled out a six-figure media blitz to coincide with the one-year mark of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling – the case that overturned Roe. It includes billboards, social media ads and TV spots encouraging voters to pick pro-choice candidates at the ballot box.

A sample of the advertisements paid for by the DNC against abortion bans.
A sample of the advertisements paid for by the DNC against abortion bans.(DNC)

“This decision has already had devastating effects across the country and now, 2024 Republican hopefuls have made painfully clear that they will not rest until abortion is banned nationwide,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said. “The stakes of this election could not be higher and President Biden and Vice President Harris are the only candidates who will fight to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

The billboards prominently feature the faces of Biden and Harris, and the TV and radio segments feature the familiar voice of former President Donald Trump claiming “I’m the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade.”

It’s a reminder to Georgia voters – 70% of whom support abortion according to the ACLU – that federal abortion protections were upended under the control of a Republican president and high court.

“We’re absolutely seeing unprecedented energy from voters on the ground in the wake of the Supreme Court’s devastating decision in Dobbs,” Alicia Stallworth, a campaign director for pro-choice group NARAL, said. “Frankly, they’re angry, and they’re ready to do something about it.”

It’s an issue that voters on both sides of the issue care deeply about. Pro-life groups will also use the historic overturning of Roe to energize anti-abortion voters.

“It’s very encouraging that people are having the conversation and the discussion is out there,” Zemmie Fleck, executive director of Georgia Right to Life, said. “I believe that it’s a good thing because again, it gets people talking about the issue. It doesn’t just sweep things under the rug. I do believe that it will be a very critical issue.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

