Dozens of cars, apartments shot up at complex in DeKalb County

Dozens of cars and some apartment units were struck by gunfire overnight at a complex in DeKalb...
Dozens of cars and some apartment units were struck by gunfire overnight at a complex in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some residents of an apartment complex in DeKalb County are waking up to bullets in their homes and cars.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Farrington Ridge Apartments at 5103 Farrington Ridge Circle in Lithonia.

Police say about 10-15 parked cars were struck by gunfire, some shattering the glass windows. No injuries have been reported.

Some residents said they first thought it was fireworks that went off. One resident who just moved there said they now plan to move out.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

