EV battery facility to open in Henry Co., bringing $72M investment, governor says

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a ceremony on Jan. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Kemp is trying to steer the Republican Party away from Donald Trump and his 2020 election lies, but his state party shows little interest in moving on. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that foreign automotive company is bringing more than 160 new jobs and a $72 million investment to Henry County.

NVH Korea will establish a new facility in Locust Grove at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive and will produce EV battery components that enhance battery cell performance, the governor’s office said.

Operations will reportedly begin in the second quarter of next year.

NVH Korea, created in 1984, is based in the City of Ulsan and specializes in “automotive noise, vibration and heat control parts, which it currently produces in Korea, Europe and India,” a news release read.

Gov. Brian Kemp shared his thoughts about the project.

“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” he said.

Since 2020, the state brought in “more than $22.7 billion in investments” and created over 28,400 jobs, his office said.

