Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain continues today; Drier this weekend

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered rain will continue in north Georgia today with highs in the 70s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 60%

FIRST ALERT continues today with scattered rain

Scattered rain will continue today in all of north Georgia. The highest coverage of rain will be this morning with the coverage of rain diminishing to 30% this afternoon.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Flood watch continues through Friday; No severe weather expected

No severe thunderstorms are expected today, but a flood watch continues for Atlanta eastward through Friday evening. There are currently no active flood warnings, but isolated flash flooding may occur quickly due to all the rain we’ve received in north Georgia this week.

Flood Watch through Friday evening
Flood Watch through Friday evening(Atlanta News First)

Drier this weekend

We’ll see a drying trend in north Georgia through the weekend with only a 30% chance of showers on Friday and no rain for Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT for storms Monday

A First Alert continues on Monday for the potential of storms ahead of a cold front.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain continues today with higher coverage this morning
Flood Watch in effect until Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Showers diminishing this evening, more rain and storms Thursday
Flood Watch in effect until Friday evening.
First Alert | Rain lingers tonight, returns tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain continues today/tonight; Flooding possible
FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain continues today/tonight; Flooding possible