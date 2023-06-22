FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain continues today; Drier this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered rain will continue in north Georgia today with highs in the 70s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 60%

FIRST ALERT continues today with scattered rain

Scattered rain will continue today in all of north Georgia. The highest coverage of rain will be this morning with the coverage of rain diminishing to 30% this afternoon.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Flood watch continues through Friday; No severe weather expected

No severe thunderstorms are expected today, but a flood watch continues for Atlanta eastward through Friday evening. There are currently no active flood warnings, but isolated flash flooding may occur quickly due to all the rain we’ve received in north Georgia this week.

Flood Watch through Friday evening (Atlanta News First)

Drier this weekend

We’ll see a drying trend in north Georgia through the weekend with only a 30% chance of showers on Friday and no rain for Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT for storms Monday

A First Alert continues on Monday for the potential of storms ahead of a cold front.

