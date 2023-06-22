Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a nearly two-year review of their processes and procedures, Fulton County will be allowed to retain control over its own elections, but the state noted there is more work to be done.

The performance review – the very first of its kind in the state after lawmakers passed SB202 in 2021 – was called for by Georgia legislators after long lines and issues with voters receiving their absentee ballots plagued Fulton County in the 2020 election.

“The existence of the performance review helped incentivize Fulton County to make improvements to their elections, which doesn’t surprise me that when under scrutiny, people do in fact change,” said State Elections Board Chair William S. Duffey on Tuesday. “To ensure successful execution of the 2024 election, Fulton County should continue the improvements it has already embarked on and prioritize the areas of improvement noted in this report.”

Duffy said there were vast improvements but the county’s “training processes and procedures” needed “further improvement to ensure readiness and success in the 2024 election.”

A takeover would have meant state officials would be placed in charge of polling locations, ballot tabulation, and county election staffing.

“There’s always room for improvements, especially in a county that large,” said Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer at the Georgia Secretary of State. “They have special challenges, but they have to be willing and prepared to meet them and unlike most counties, they have the resources to do it. So I think they’re heading in the right direction.”

While procedural and staffing problems existed, Sterling was quick to note the difference between Fulton County’s unique issues, and fraud. The review stated that Fulton County did not break any state or federal laws during the 2020 election.

“Fraud is an intentional act trying to execute criminal behavior, screw-ups are human beings making mistakes,” said Sterling. “And the thing with Fulton is, there’s a lot more human beings so there’s a lot more fail points.”

The vote on Tuesday was unanimous among State Board of Elections members against a takeover. The review itself was conducted by officials from the Secretary of State’s office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and even the FBI.

Fulton County is a Democratic stronghold.

In 2020, around 73% of their 790,000 voters cast ballots for Joe Biden.

Incoming Fulton County Election Board Chair Patrise Perkins-Hooker, who will take over the board on July 1, won’t be looking to make any major overhauls right away. She said the review corrected many of the major issues in the county.

“It is a good thing to at least have some objective evaluation of the fact that Fulton County was doing the right things,” she said. “And that’s what we will continue to try to do, the right things.”

