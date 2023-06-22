GRAMMY-nominated talent Melvin Crispell, III releases new album ‘No Failure’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Melvin Crispell, III is a chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer, songwriter and producer.

His sophomore debut “No Failure” revolves around the theme that there is no failure in God. The inspiring album encourages listeners to maintain faith even during difficult times.

Crispell also worked on the album as an executive producer, his first time in this position.

“No Failure” was released on Friday, June 16.

Crispell sat down with Atlanta News First and talked about his new album.

To listen to Crispell’s music, click here.

