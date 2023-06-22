Look Up Atlanta
Haralson County man arrested on animal cruelty charges, police say

Christopher Lewis Meixner
Christopher Lewis Meixner(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buchanan man was arrested on animal cruelty charges, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said.

36-year-old Christopher Lewis Meixner is accused of keeping dead, malnourished and injured animals at 131 Cherokee Cir. in Buchanan, authorities said.

Meixner allegedly kept a dead Great Pyrenees, chicken and duck in a yard along with puppies that were “so thin, their ribs were showing,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies say they saw pens without food or water and an injured duck walking around the yard. The yard also had no grass and the pens were in terrible condition, they added.

Meixner faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

Someone is guilty of animal cruelty when they “[cause] physical pain, suffering, or death to an animal by any unjustifiable act or omission,” according to Georgia law.

They are guilty of aggravated animal cruelty when they “maliciously [cause] physical harm to an animal by depriving it of a member of its body, by rendering a part of such animal’s body useless, or by seriously disfiguring such animal’s body or a member thereof,” the law says.

