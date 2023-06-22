Look Up Atlanta
Local artists Vince Ashton and Quezt to showcase talent at ‘Look Up Atlanta’

By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local artists Vince Ashton and Quezt are winners of the Georgia Music Showcase.

The two are slated to perform at this year’s Look Up Atlanta fireworks event, which takes place on July 1 in Centennial Olympic Park.

The artists discussed their music and the upcoming event with Atlanta News First.

For more information about Look Up Atlanta, click here.

