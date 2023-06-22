Look Up Atlanta
Man accused of pushing woman out of luxury car to her death gets 15 years, 10 to serve

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - A Georgia judge has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving luxury vehicle to her death in October 2021 in Atlanta.

Steve Sadow, attorney for Alfred Megbuluba, confirmed Wednesday that his client accepted a plea deal on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan, of Snellville. Megbuluba was sentenced June 15 to 15 years with 10 years to serve, Sadow said.

Megbuluba, of Lilburn, was driving a Lamborghini in October 2021 and got into a fight with a woman, investigators have said. The woman, later identified as Khan, was thrown or pushed out of the car, witnesses told investigators. She died from her injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

