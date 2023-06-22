Look Up Atlanta
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol