Passenger aboard missing submersible has ties to metro Atlanta company

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A passenger aboard the missing submersible has a direct tie to metro Atlanta.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Titanic’s greatest explorer,” works as Director of Underwater Research for E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., headquartered in Peachtree Corners.

Over the last several days, Nargeolet is better known as one of the subjects of an intense search and rescue mission. Wednesday evening, more search and rescue vessels gathered as the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area.

U.S. based OceanGate Expeditions operated the voyage. The company takes tourists to the famous Titanic shipwreck in the North Atlantic Ocean, nearly two and a half miles underwater.

Nargeolet previously led six expeditions to the Titanic’s wreckage site through the company.

According to RMS Titanic, Nargeolet completed 37 dives in a submersible to the Titanic. He also led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987, and supervised recover of 5000 artifacts, including a 20 ton section of the ship’s hull.

His extraordinary missions earned him an extraordinary reputation.

“Worked with him over the last 30 years. He was one of our dive masters at RMS, and he’s just an all-around good guy,” said G. Michael Harris, founder of RMS Titanic.

Linda Josephy, a friend of the missing diver, noted his passion for the ship and its stories.

“I’ve met thousands of people, really, and of all the people I’ve ever met, he was by far the most fascinating and interesting,” said Josephy. “He would just tell you the most amazing stories.”

