Veteran memorial markers desecrated in Dahlonega

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the small north Georgia town of Dahlonega, people come here to see the famous gold rush museum. But no one expected to see more than a dozen memorial markers honoring deceased veterans were desecrated in the heart of the city.

Police chief George Albert said someone vandalized 13 of the more than 1,000 markers placed around town leaving bits and pieces of debris scattered on South Chestatee Street.

“It was shocking to see that somebody would actually have the audacity to do something like that,” Chief Albert said.

Paul Hanson is a Vietnam veteran in town who made most of the memorial markers to honor his fellow soldiers. And promised to rebuild the ones that were destroyed.

“It’s sad in the fact that somebody destroyed them to begin with, but it makes you feel good that we can figure out who they were and get them back up so we can honor the deceased veteran and I know the families will really appreciate it,” Hanson said.

Dahlonega Police continue to investigate the incident in hopes of tracking down those responsible. Meanwhile, Hanson will not rest until every veteran is once again properly memorialized.

“They need to stop and reflect and just realize these guys put the time and effort in and signed up to put their life on the line so that you can live the life that you’re living today,” Hanson said.

If you have information about what happened, contact the Dahlonega Police. All the desecrated markers have been rebuilt and will be placed back in the ground in the coming days, just in time for the Fourth of July.

