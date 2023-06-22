Look Up Atlanta
Woman injured after being shot during car chase, police say

Norja’nae Miller
Norja’nae Miller(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting during a car chase on Wednesday, Clayton County police said.

The woman was shot during a car chase between Norja’nae Miller and the father of the latter’s child, officers said, noting that the victim was an acquaintance of the man.

Police believe Miller and the father of her child first had an interaction in which the man took Miller’s phone. They said Miller tracked her phone to the victim’s house. A car chase between Miller and the father of her child ensued, with the victim a passenger in the man’s car.

Officers said that when the cars reached the intersection of Flint River Road and Thomas Road, Miller shot at the other car, hitting the victim. They went on to say that the man ran and Miller chased him. Two bystanders took the shooting victim to a hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Miller was arrested in Morrow less than an hour after the shooting, police said. She is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Miller is also in the middle of “proceedings in a neighboring county” for aggravated assault, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County police did not specify which county was holding that case.

