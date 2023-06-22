Woman’s body found outside DeKalb County apartment

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman’s body was found outside an apartment complex in Stone Mountain, police say.

The body was found in a breezeway near East Ponce Village, according to DeKalb County police. Crime scene tape blocked off a section of the complex along Wood Bend Drive. The woman’s name has not been released.

Residents say they heard gunshots early Thursday morning.

“It was probably like eight to 10 gunshots,” said Laquavius Chaney, who lives at East Ponce Village. “The shots were quick, then it got quiet. So quiet you can hear the rain drops.”

The police investigation is ongoing. We are waiting to hear back on if the woman’s death was targeted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.