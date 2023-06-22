Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Women arrested after road rage incident in Clayton County

Faye and Yasmin Mitchell
Faye and Yasmin Mitchell(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women were arrested after a road rage incident in Clayton County, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton County police say they responded to Old National Highway before 7:30 p.m. June 17. A family told officers that another vehicle had been tailgating them on I-285, and when they changed lanes to allow that car to pass, a woman pulled a gun and started shooting.

The family said the driver of the first car fired back in self-defense but pulled over and called 911 after running out of bullets.

The family’s car had an infant in the backseat. The car had bullet holes in the driver’s side door and a shattered window, according to police.

Video footage allegedly supports the family’s claims.

Police were able to track down and arrest Faye Mitchell and Yasmin Mitchell in connection with the shooting. Both have been charged with aggravated assault, 1st-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, terroristic acts and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Two children smile at Aurora Day Camp.
Day camp provides moment of normalcy for children facing cancer
Georgia Power crews replace the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Georgia Power initiative aims to recruit K-12 students for careers