Women arrested after road rage incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women were arrested after a road rage incident in Clayton County, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton County police say they responded to Old National Highway before 7:30 p.m. June 17. A family told officers that another vehicle had been tailgating them on I-285, and when they changed lanes to allow that car to pass, a woman pulled a gun and started shooting.

The family said the driver of the first car fired back in self-defense but pulled over and called 911 after running out of bullets.

The family’s car had an infant in the backseat. The car had bullet holes in the driver’s side door and a shattered window, according to police.

Video footage allegedly supports the family’s claims.

Police were able to track down and arrest Faye Mitchell and Yasmin Mitchell in connection with the shooting. Both have been charged with aggravated assault, 1st-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, terroristic acts and reckless conduct.

