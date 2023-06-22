YMCA creates Atlanta Water Safety Coalition

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday, June 22 is the World’s Largest Swim Lesson Day - a nationwide event that brings awareness to drowning prevention.

The YMCA and Atlanta city parks are teaming up to celebrate the day appropriately by teaching kids water safety.

This is something important for parents to think about because each year, there are over 100 drowning deaths in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, and those numbers always spike in June and July.

That’s why the YMCA is partnering with the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to create the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition.

The coalition will be focused on age-based strategies for water safety and creating opportunities for greater access to swimming lessons for youth and teens. They’ll be holding an event Thursday at the Grant Park Pool from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sadly, we’ve already reported on drowning this summer, most recently over the weekend. Friday, Constantin Pascal decided to take his son for a boat ride on Lake Hartwell. He was pulling his son on a tube when he suddenly noticed Daniel’s life vest was unfastened and Daniel was beginning to drown. Pascal jumped in to save his son, pushed him toward the shore and told him to get help. But Pascal himself ended up drowning.

“My mother-in-law saw him gurgling and the next thing…she didn’t see him,” Pascal’s wife Anna said. “He always said he doesn’t need a lifejacket. Put on a life jacket because if you don’t you will not know.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the two groups most at risk of drowning are children under four and young men.

