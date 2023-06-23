2 overturned tractor-trailers causing traffic delays in Fulton, DeKalb counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two separate crashes involving overturned tractor-trailers are causing traffic delays Friday morning.

The first crash has all lanes blocked on I-285 South at I-85 in Fulton County.

The second crash has closed the ramp from I-285 South to I-20 East in DeKalb County.

Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid any delays.

