2 overturned tractor-trailers causing traffic delays in Fulton, DeKalb counties
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two separate crashes involving overturned tractor-trailers are causing traffic delays Friday morning.
The first crash has all lanes blocked on I-285 South at I-85 in Fulton County.
The second crash has closed the ramp from I-285 South to I-20 East in DeKalb County.
Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid any delays.
