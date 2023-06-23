5,000 boxes of food to be given away to families in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families in need can get help putting fresh food on the table this weekend.

DeKalb County is working with eight local churches for a big food distribution event.

“Hardworking families continue to struggle to keep food on the table,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working hard to provide families relief and lessen the impact of high food prices.”

They have 5,000 boxes ready to give away full of Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken. Residents can also get cookies, fruit juice, and cereal.

The food giveaway events will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the following locations:

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

