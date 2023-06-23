Look Up Atlanta
81-year-old man reported missing in DeKalb County

Robert Slaton, 81
Robert Slaton, 81(DeKalb police)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding an 81-year-old missing person in DeKalb County.

Robert Slaton was last seen on June 22 leaving 4155 Glenwood Road, the Glenwood Road Nursing Home around 9:40 p.m, police said.

Slaton is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and walks with a slight limp.

He was last seen in long sleeve blue flannel with black/white checkers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

