Body camera footage shows alleged excessive force from Fulton Co. detention officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, the Alpharetta Police Department released the body camera footage of an incident from early June when officers were processing a detainee into the North Fulton County Jail.

The detained, who was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing at a nearby hotel, was not cooperating with officers.

A Fulton County detention officer then put their hands on the back of the detainee’s neck.

“I chokehold you. I advise you to cooperate,” said the detention officer.

“Hold your face before you lose your breath. The choice is yours,” they said.

The detention officer has been identified as Monique Clark.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was fired and now faces criminal charges, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and a violation of oath by a public officer.

In newly released body camera footage worn by Alpharetta Police Officer, the woman fell to the ground.

One Alpharetta Police officer wrote she “had lost consciousness and passed out,” in an incident report acquired by Atlanta News First.

According to the report, an Alpharetta officer called for an ambulance 39 seconds after she fell.

In the video, the woman quickly regains consciousness and is escorted to jail staff for a medical assessment while awaiting an ambulance.

While being monitored, you can hear the woman repeatedly yell, “I can’t breathe.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the family of the detainee.

A family member of the woman said they do not have a comment on her current condition.

On June 12, when the incident was first reported, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat condemned the actions of the detention officer.

“The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Labat said.

“Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest,” continued Sheriff Labat on June 12.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in light of the newly released body camera footage.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office thanks Alpharetta PD for its professionalism and diligence in conducting a thorough investigation. Sheriff Labat remains committed to transparency and accountability when it comes to upholding the law and protecting the citizens of Fulton County,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

