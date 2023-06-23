Look Up Atlanta
Car slams into Mableton liquor store

By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car crashed into a liquor store in Mableton Friday afternoon, causing quite a mess.

Cobb County police said they responded to the accident at Suburban Package Store at 299 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, which sells beer, wine and spirits.

The car smashed through one of the business’ windows, scattering debris.

No injuries have been reported. It is unknown if the driver was cited.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

