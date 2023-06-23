Cobb County taps GBI Director as new Public Safety Director, county says

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will vote to make Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Michael Register the county’s new Public Safety Director, according to a press release.

This will be Register’s second tenure as Cobb County’s Public Safety Director. He was previously Public Safety Director between April and August 2019. That stint followed a two-year tenure as the Cobb County Chief of Police between 2017 and 2019.

Register will replace interim director Bill Johnson, who is currently the county fire chief. Former director Randy Crider retired at the end of 2022.

Register has informed the governor he will resign as GBI Director, according to a press release. He was hired as GBI director in August 2022 after serving as the Assistant Chief Deputy of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

“It has been an honor to be the director of the GBI and serve under one of Georgia’s greatest governors, Brian Kemp,” Register said. “I leave a great law enforcement agency with some of the most dedicated and competent professionals I have ever worked with. I look forward to leading the tremendous men and women who make up public safety in Cobb County and once again serve a great community.”

“I am happy to have Mike return to Cobb with his breadth of knowledge and experience,” said County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris. “I look forward to working with him again.”

The hiring will be made official during the June 27 meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.