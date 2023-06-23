Cobb County teacher may lose her job over book read in classroom

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 10-year veteran teacher in the Cobb County School District is on the verge of being fired after a parent complained about a book she read to students in class.

Katie Rinderle said the students in her gifted class at Due West Elementary School in Marietta voted to read the award-winning children’s book My Shadow is Purple by Australian author Scott Stuart. The book deals with uniqueness and overcoming differences, and Rinderle bought it at the school’s own book fair.

According to the book’s publisher, it’s a book that “considers gender beyond binary in a vibrant spectrum of color” and tells the story of a child who is nonbinary, meaning they identify as neither a man nor woman.

Weeks after reading the book aloud to her students, Rinderle received notice from the school of their intent to terminate her employment over the book. The district said a parent had complained that Rinderle’s actions violated House Bill 1084, passed by Georgia lawmakers in 2022.

Known as the Divisive Concepts Law, the law bars educators in Georgia from teaching subjects on race, including Critical Race Theory and that “the United States of America is fundamentally racist.”

While the law mentions race about two dozen times, it does not explicitly bar teachers from educating on topics related to gender or sexuality, and neither Rinderle nor her attorneys know which part of the law she’s accused of violating.

“This is about a picture book that is celebrating and validating the beautiful differences of students,” Rinderle told the Southern Poverty Law Center. “I had only heard the story or the narrative that the community was revolting against me and that I was not wanted back at my school and that I did not align with the communities viewpoints or believe, and that was devastating to me.”

“She still wants to know what a divisive concept is and how she violated some law that she can’t even understand,” said Rinderle’s attorney Craig Goodmark. “When she asked Cobb County what it is that violated this divisive concepts law they couldn’t tell her.”

Cobb County responded to Atlanta News First’s request for comment but denied attempts to follow up.

“Without getting into specifics of the personnel investigation, the District is confident that this action is appropriate considering the entirety of the teacher’s behavior and history,” said a district spokesperson. “However, as this matter is ongoing, further comment is unavailable. The District remains committed to strictly enforcing all Board policy, and the law.”

The district would not elaborate on what it meant by Rinderle’s “behavior and history,” but Goodmark said her performance reviews were “stellar” during her time at Due West Elementary.

With Rinderle’s potential termination coming from a single parent complaint, other educators in the Cobb County district tell Atlanta News First they’re worried for their jobs. Many wouldn’t speak on air due to fear of retaliation, but Jeff Hubbard with the Cobb County Association of Educators defended Rinderle and called the district’s actions chilling.

“It appears that Ms. Rinderle has been made a test case,” said Hubbard. “The students at that particular school have lost a beloved teacher who had been getting wonderful remarks from her principal the entire year on what a great job she was doing.”

Few educators in Georgia have faced discipline as a result of the Divisive Concepts Law.

“We’re taking away creativity, we’re taking away the thought process for creative thinking,” added Hubbard. “Our teachers in the last 24-48 hours have just exploded with anger and with fear and concern. Could they be next?”

Under the provisions of the Divisive Concepts Law, if a parent has a concern about an academic material, book or lesson, they can take it up with a school’s administration, who is then tasked with creating a panel to review the material and make a determination as to whether it is age appropriate.

Rinderle has a hearing on Aug. 3, at which time the Cobb County School Board will determine the status of her employment in the district.

