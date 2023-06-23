DeKalb DA withdraws from Atlanta Public Safety Training Center cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday her office is withdrawing from prosecuting any cases related to the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a facility its detractors have derisively labeled, “cop city.”

“My team and I have worked diligently to reach a consensus with the Attorney General’s Office on charging decisions in these cases,” Boston said. “At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted.”

Boston said her office is withdrawing because of “a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy” between Boston and her office’s “law enforcement partners.”

“The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office has been part of a multi-jurisdictional group of law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism and related charges occurring in and around the future site of the training center,” Boston’s office said.

“Moving forward, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office will handle the prosecution of the pending cases,” Boston’s office added. “Under Georgia law both state and local prosecutors have jurisdiction to pursue indictments of certain offenses, including domestic terrorism.”

After Boston’s announcement, state Attorney General Chris Carr said his office “is fully committed to moving forward with the prosecution of those who have engaged in or supported violent acts surrounding the Public Safety Training Center.

Please see my full statement below on the DeKalb County District Attorney’s decision to no longer assist in our case. pic.twitter.com/ivzJpuGgvh — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) June 23, 2023

“If you shoot police officers, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, vandalize private homes and businesses, and set fire to police vehicles and offices, you will be held accountable,” Carr said, in a tweet. “We will not waiver when it comes to keeping Georgians safe and putting a stop to violent crime in our state.”

This is not the first time Boston has recused herself from cases surrounding the center. In January, Boston recused her office from the shooting investigation at the site that left a protester dead and state trooper injured.

In that incident, according to police, officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were conducting a clearing operation near the area when a protestor disobeyed verbal commands, then allegedly opened fire on officers and troopers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán.

Boston referred that case to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council to designate a conflict prosecutor to oversee any potential charges to those involved.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta City Council approved funding for the center despite vocal opposition. The vote came after several hours of public comment; more than 300 people spoke on the project during the public comment period.

The city of Atlanta will be responsible for $67 million in taxpayer spending for the project, including $30 million in a one-time capital investment to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the ongoing development of the project.

In addition, the city will pay $1 million towards a new gymnasium on the site. The city will also be on the hook for a lease-back agreement with the Police Foundation. The terms of that agreement are $1.2 million annually for the next 30 years.

