Firefighters battle apartment fire in Brookhaven, 1 cat dies
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cat died in a structure fire that broke out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, the fire was reported at 3:33 p.m. at 2290 Lavista Road not far from North Druid Hills Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.
