FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning; Partly cloudy, 80s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see patchy fog through 9 a.m. with partly cloudy skies and 80s for highs this afternoon.

Friday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 20%

Drier, warmer today through the weekend

After a week of rain, we’ll see drier weather today with only a 20% chance of rain late this afternoon through the evening. It will be completely dry on Saturday with a slight chance of rain returning on Sunday.

With lower rain chances and more sun, highs will also reach into the upper 80s to near 90 through Sunday.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for storms Monday

A cool front will move through north Georgia on Monday, which will give us our best chance of rain over the next 7 days at 40%. Monday is a First Alert due to the potential of storms.

Forecast map for Monday (Atlanta News First)

Dry for much of next week

After a chance of storms Monday, most of next week will be dry!

