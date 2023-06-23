Look Up Atlanta
Gang members sentenced for breaking into nearly 50 cars, Cherokee Co. DA says

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven gang members have been sentenced for their roles in car break-ins in 2019, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The seven men were accused of breaking into almost 50 cars over the course of two nights. The District Attorney’s Office said that on June 29, 2019, and July 1, 2019, the men stole a total of five guns, three cars, and other items from vehicles in several Cherokee County neighborhoods.

Six of the men were arrested July 1, 2019: Tyjuan “TK” Shecorn Burch, Quinn “Chucky” Chajuan Dawson, Jacquez “Joc” Daquan Ivey and Darell “Rell” Marrion. Two juveniles were also arrested that night.

Johnmarvalious Givens, Quanjavis “Boochie” Jawayne Jones, and Detravious “Trey” Long were later arrested in connection with the crimes after being identified by the District Attorney’s Office.

Jacquez Daquan Ivey pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act and theft by taking in February 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 10 years in prison.

Tyjuan Shecorn Burch pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act in February 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 10 years in prison.

Quinn Chajuan Dawson pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in September 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 15 years in prison.

Darell Marrion pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act in September 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 12 years in prison.

Detravious Long pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act in January 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 12 years in prison.

Quanjavis Jawayne Jones pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act in September 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 10 years in prison.

Johnmarvalious Givens pled guilty to violation of the RICO Act and the Gang Act and theft by taking in March 2023. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 10 years in prison.

All seven are forbidden from contacting victims, co-defendants or “any criminal street gang members or associates” and have been banished from Cherokee County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

