GRAPHIC: Chase of car theft suspects causes head-on crash, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera.
By WABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) - Suspected car thieves led police on a chase through the streets of Newark on Thursday.

But it came to a violent end when the stolen car crashed head-on with another vehicle, and the suspects made every effort to get away.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera. (Source: WABC/ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE CAMERA VIDEO/ANONYMOUS PHOTO/CNN)

Police said they were eventually able to arrest three juveniles and one adult in connection with the theft and chase.

The chase involved state police going after a white BMW until it hit a dark-colored Sonata driven by an off-duty member of Homeland Security who was heading to work.

The sound of the crash at the intersection of Meeker Avenue and Empire Street caused the staff of Josloff Glass Company to jump into action.

“Yeah, we heard the boom. It was like a, just a, I can’t even describe the boom,” Angela Josloff said. “But we heard it, and I just, out of impulse, I just ran and locked the other door so we’d all be safe.”

The suspects were surrounded. Each one took off running in different directions.

One was hit by a unmarked police vehicle. He went down and was taken into custody.

It appears that two others ran onto the property of Josloff Glass Company followed by pursuing officers on foot.

One suspect climbed onto a shipping freight container. Both were eventually taken into custody.

The final suspect was captured inside of Weequahic Park.

A trooper suffered injuries during the pursuit, and several state police vehicles were also struck by the BMW, which was stolen from Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

