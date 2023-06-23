Hawks take Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin in 2023 NBA Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hawks took Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin with the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and a McDonald’s All-American in 2021.

NBA.com called Bufkin “fundamentally sound with a high ceiling.”

The Hawks also have the 46th pick in the draft.

The Atlanta area had representation higher in the draft; metro Atlanta residents were three of the top five picks. Marietta’s Scoot Henderson was taken third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson was taken fourth by the Houston Rockets and his brother Ausur was taken fifth by the Detroit Pistons.

