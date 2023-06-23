Look Up Atlanta
Hawks take Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin in 2023 NBA Draft

Kobe Bufkin poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 15th...
Kobe Bufkin poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hawks took Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin with the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and a McDonald’s All-American in 2021.

NBA.com called Bufkin “fundamentally sound with a high ceiling.”

The Hawks also have the 46th pick in the draft.

The Atlanta area had representation higher in the draft; metro Atlanta residents were three of the top five picks. Marietta’s Scoot Henderson was taken third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson was taken fourth by the Houston Rockets and his brother Ausur was taken fifth by the Detroit Pistons.

