‘I thought she was getting better’: Grandmother grieves baby who died after mother shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Adrienne Rodriguez, her granddaughter was all she had left.

Rodriguez’ daughter Shaniyah died in February after being shot at Brannon Hill Condominiums in DeKalb County. She was eight months pregnant, and her daughter Millianni was delivered through an emergency C-section.

But after 4-month-old Millianni died this week, Rodriguez has been left to process the tragedies.

RELATED: Baby of pregnant woman killed in Brannon Hill shooting dies, grandmother says

“I thought she was getting better,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone thought she was getting better.”

Millianni had been relying on machines to help her breathe since she was born. Rodriguez says she defied the odds and was strong until the end.

“She fought,” Rodriguez said. “Everything they said she wouldn’t do, she did.”

Rodriguez now hopes the community will rally for her family. Rodriguez’s online fundraiser, which was set up after Millianni’s birth, has been updated to help pay for her granddaughter’s funeral — something she hoped she would never have to face.

Millianni’s father, 22-year-old Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats, was arrested in February and charged with malice murder in connection to Shaniyah’s shooting. The District Attorney’s Office has not announced updated charges against Haithcoats. But a spokesperson tells Atlanta News First their office is aware of Millianni’s death and additional charges may be forthcoming.

RELATED: Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.