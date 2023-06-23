Look Up Atlanta
Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in divorce attorney’s death

Allen Tayeh
Allen Tayeh(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney.

Allen Tayeh shot and killed Douglas Lewis at his practice at 154 Stone Mountain St. Dec. 8, 2022, then set the building on fire. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire with a revolver, burns on his hands and singed clothes when they responded.

In an interview with Atlanta News First at the time of the murder, a former client described Lewis as “an excellent attorney, an excellent human, an excellent father, very respectful, very thorough.”

Tayeh pled guilty to malice murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree arson and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

