Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lilburn police chief to retire in July, department says

Bruce Hedley
Bruce Hedley(Lilburn Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lilburn Police Department has announced that Chief Bruce Hedley will step down July 7.

Hedley has been at the top of Lilburn’s police department for 12 years. He first ascended to the post in April 2011 after the departure of former chief John Davison.

The police department said the city has seen a 48 percent decrease in crimes such as homicides and burglaries during Hedley’s tenure.

“Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement,” Lilburn City Manager Jenny Simpkins said. “It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program. We are safe in Lilburn.”

Capt. Chris Dusik will serve as interim chief. Dusik has been with the Lilburn Police Department for 18 years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Allen Tayeh
Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in divorce attorney’s death
Noodles!
Restaurant Report Card: Touchdown Wings scores 45; Liberty Pizza earns 100