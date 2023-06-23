Lilburn police chief to retire in July, department says

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lilburn Police Department has announced that Chief Bruce Hedley will step down July 7.

Hedley has been at the top of Lilburn’s police department for 12 years. He first ascended to the post in April 2011 after the departure of former chief John Davison.

The police department said the city has seen a 48 percent decrease in crimes such as homicides and burglaries during Hedley’s tenure.

“Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement,” Lilburn City Manager Jenny Simpkins said. “It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program. We are safe in Lilburn.”

Capt. Chris Dusik will serve as interim chief. Dusik has been with the Lilburn Police Department for 18 years.

