Man shot by officer during chase in northwest Atlanta, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot by a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a gunfight in northwest Atlanta.

19-year-old Montrez Ballard was shot by a trooper after a car chase June 21, police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Ballard refused to stop for an emergency vehicle, then refused to stop for a traffic stop. That led to the chase, which ended when an officer PIT maneuvered Ballard’s car.

Ballard ran away before firing at the officer. The GBI said the officer shot back and hit Ballard. Ballard was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.