Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot by officer during chase in northwest Atlanta, GBI says

The GBI investigates a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
The GBI investigates a shooting in northwest Atlanta.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot by a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a gunfight in northwest Atlanta.

19-year-old Montrez Ballard was shot by a trooper after a car chase June 21, police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Ballard refused to stop for an emergency vehicle, then refused to stop for a traffic stop. That led to the chase, which ended when an officer PIT maneuvered Ballard’s car.

Ballard ran away before firing at the officer. The GBI said the officer shot back and hit Ballard. Ballard was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Shaun Smith
Non-profit spearheading gun violence prevention in desperate need of donations
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Michael Register
Cobb County taps GBI Director as new Public Safety Director, county says