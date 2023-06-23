Man shot in foot, investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in the foot in DeKalb County Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to police, officers located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound after responding to a person-shot call in the 2700 block of Summit Creek Drive at 4:54 p.m.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

