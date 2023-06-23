Look Up Atlanta
Man shot in foot, investigation underway in DeKalb County

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in the foot in DeKalb County Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to police, officers located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound after responding to a person-shot call in the 2700 block of Summit Creek Drive at 4:54 p.m.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

