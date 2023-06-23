Man shot in Lithonia after trying to settle argument, according to police

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in Lithonia Thursday night after possibly trying to break up a fight, police say.

Around 10:30 p.m., DeKalb County police arrived at a home on the 3200 block of Spicy Cedar Lane following gunshot reports. The gunshot victim, who police believe tried to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The gunman ran from the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

