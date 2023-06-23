Non-profit spearheading gun violence prevention in desperate need of donations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local non-profit making strides in the fight against gun violence is in jeopardy of closing its doors.

Black Push operates the Rev. Timothy McDonald III Community Center.

Black Push founder Shaun Smith says they’re in desperate need of donations, “We continue to do fundraisers. We’ve done a whole bunch of different things in order to try to keep us funded but at this point, most of our resources have dried out.”

Smith says they’ve been able to help over 200 families since opening the center in February.

He says they’ve been able to keep youth off the streets and support gun violence victims.

Sharmaine Brown is the founder of Jared’s Heart of Success.

Brown started the non-profit after losing her son Jared to gun violence in 2015, “In his honor but to also work with youth in the community surrounding conflict, how to handle conflict-resolution.”

Brown’s organization is one of 11 support programs housed at the center in what has been a collaborative effort to fight gun violence.

Smith says to sustain operations they need to raise around $10,000.

He says they’re also asking for helping hands, “We not only want only people to donate money, but we want people to donate their time. Come paint the center we have different projects around the center that needs to be fixed.”

Brown says they’re leaning on the community for support, “Having this space allowed me the opportunity to be able to continue to do the work that is so near and dear to my heart.”

