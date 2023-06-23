Look Up Atlanta
Official Look Up Atlanta poster unveiled

Local artist Shawn Vincelette talks to Atlanta New First about this year's design.
By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual fireworks event Look Up Atlanta is soon to come.

Setting off on July 1 in Centennial Olympic Park, the event celebrates the best of Atlanta.

Shawn Vincelette, a local artist, designed the official event poster for the second time. He unveiled the poster and discussed his artwork with Atlanta News First.

For more information about “Look Up Atlanta”, visit the official website here.

