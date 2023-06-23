Park rangers warn of drowning dangers at Chattahoochee River’s ‘Diving Rock’

AKERS MILL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jutting out over the Akers Mill portion of the Chattahoochee River, “Diving Rock” is a known jumping and swimming spot in metro Atlanta during the summer. But to park rangers, it’s also known as one of the river’s most dangerous locations.

According to the National Park Service, 28 people have drowned in the Chattahoochee River Park Recreation Area in the past 10 years. Of those incidents, 16 happened by Diving Rock. All but one were adult men.

“We’re not a swimming pool you go to, or a lazy river with a swimming pool where there’s life guards watching you all the time,” said National Park Service Superintendent Ann Honious. “There’s an inherent risk to go to a national park, because we maintain the park in its natural state.”

Honious says the river is much stronger than many realize and can wear down less experienced swimmers. That’s why the National Park Service is encouraging divers and swimmers to use life vests in the water. The organization also installed a life jacket loaner station for anyone swimming or jumping by Diving Rock to make sure they enjoy their summer fun safely.

“Our first priority for anyone getting on the river is to wear your life vest,” Honious said. “It could save your life.”

