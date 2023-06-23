Look Up Atlanta
Park rangers warn of drowning dangers at Chattahoochee River’s ‘Diving Rock’

Park rangers warn of drowning dangers at the Akers Mill "Diving Rock" on the Chattahoochee River.
Park rangers warn of drowning dangers at the Akers Mill "Diving Rock" on the Chattahoochee River.(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKERS MILL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jutting out over the Akers Mill portion of the Chattahoochee River, “Diving Rock” is a known jumping and swimming spot in metro Atlanta during the summer. But to park rangers, it’s also known as one of the river’s most dangerous locations.

According to the National Park Service, 28 people have drowned in the Chattahoochee River Park Recreation Area in the past 10 years. Of those incidents, 16 happened by Diving Rock. All but one were adult men.

“We’re not a swimming pool you go to, or a lazy river with a swimming pool where there’s life guards watching you all the time,” said National Park Service Superintendent Ann Honious. “There’s an inherent risk to go to a national park, because we maintain the park in its natural state.”

Honious says the river is much stronger than many realize and can wear down less experienced swimmers. That’s why the National Park Service is encouraging divers and swimmers to use life vests in the water. The organization also installed a life jacket loaner station for anyone swimming or jumping by Diving Rock to make sure they enjoy their summer fun safely.

“Our first priority for anyone getting on the river is to wear your life vest,” Honious said. “It could save your life.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

