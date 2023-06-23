Police: 1-year-old burned, killed overnight in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 1-year-old girl has died after she was burned in Decatur, police said.

DeKalb County police officers were called to a hospital at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The girl’s identity and information about what led to the fire is unknown as police continue to investigate the death.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.