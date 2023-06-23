Look Up Atlanta
Police: Arrests made in connection with murder of 16-year-old Mays High student

Breasia Powell
Breasia Powell(Davida Huntley)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they have made two arrests in connection with the death of 16-year-old Breasia Powell.

Powell was shot and killed May 28 at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, just outside Benjamin E. Mays High School. A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but survived. In a statement at the time of the shooting, Atlanta Public Schools said the shooting happened at an “unauthorized gathering” at the school after a graduation party.

18-year-old Jaquan Withers was arrested June 16 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

19-year- old Willie Dennis was arrested June 22 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Dennis was also wanted in Jackson County on a “theft-related warrant,” according to Atlanta police.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

