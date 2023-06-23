Police: Arrests made in connection with murder of 16-year-old Mays High student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they have made two arrests in connection with the death of 16-year-old Breasia Powell.

Powell was shot and killed May 28 at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, just outside Benjamin E. Mays High School. A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but survived. In a statement at the time of the shooting, Atlanta Public Schools said the shooting happened at an “unauthorized gathering” at the school after a graduation party.

18-year-old Jaquan Withers was arrested June 16 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

19-year- old Willie Dennis was arrested June 22 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Dennis was also wanted in Jackson County on a “theft-related warrant,” according to Atlanta police.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES

Atlanta community holds moment of silence for teen shooting victim

Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.