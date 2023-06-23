Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Restaurant Report Card: Touchdown Wings scores 45; Liberty Pizza earns 100

Touchdown Wings scores 45; Liberty Pizza earns 100
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular restaurant serving hot wings in Lawrenceville is in some hot water this week.

Touchdown Wings on Sugarloaf Parkway scored only 45 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory this week. The report says chicken wings and chicken tenders were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a mold-like substance found inside the ice machine and there was a live roach crawling inside a flour container.

“It’s because sometimes they open the doors,” Employee Dulce Ramos said.

The employee told Atlanta News First she was in charge of the business and that there was no manager at the restaurant during our visit. She also said they have cleaned up the kitchen. Still, we found one violation they forgot about it. Management posted an old health score of 97 on the wall instead of their failing one. The current score was later posted after we brought it to their attention.

In DeKalb County, The Original Pancake House on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain received just 71 points and a “C” on a reinspection.

Liberty Pizza on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for 8 years, and they are family owned and operated. Chef “G” in the kitchen is a very good cook and he has several craft beers on draft.

On their menu, they serve a Greek Steinway Steet salad, cheesesteak hero, penne a la vodka, and New York Style pie. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

ANF at 10 PM
Touchdown Wings scores 45; Liberty Pizza earns 100
Old Vinings Inn
Restaurant Report Card: Athens Grill scores 39; Old Vinings Inn earns 100
Restaurant Report Card: Athens Grill scores 39; Old Vinings Inn earns 100
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation