Restaurant Report Card: Touchdown Wings scores 45; Liberty Pizza earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular restaurant serving hot wings in Lawrenceville is in some hot water this week.

Touchdown Wings on Sugarloaf Parkway scored only 45 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory this week. The report says chicken wings and chicken tenders were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a mold-like substance found inside the ice machine and there was a live roach crawling inside a flour container.

“It’s because sometimes they open the doors,” Employee Dulce Ramos said.

The employee told Atlanta News First she was in charge of the business and that there was no manager at the restaurant during our visit. She also said they have cleaned up the kitchen. Still, we found one violation they forgot about it. Management posted an old health score of 97 on the wall instead of their failing one. The current score was later posted after we brought it to their attention.

In DeKalb County, The Original Pancake House on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain received just 71 points and a “C” on a reinspection.

Liberty Pizza on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for 8 years, and they are family owned and operated. Chef “G” in the kitchen is a very good cook and he has several craft beers on draft.

On their menu, they serve a Greek Steinway Steet salad, cheesesteak hero, penne a la vodka, and New York Style pie. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.