Road blocked by fallen tree in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A northeast Atlanta street is blocked Friday morning after a tree fell overnight.

It came down in the Edgewood neighborhood at an apartment complex and is currently blocking all traffic on Hutchinson Street near Hardee Street.

The good news is the tree did not fall on any homes, apartments, or cars.

Atlanta News First spoke with a man at the scene who said heard the tree fall.

“When I looked out I said oh my gosh, it’s a jungle out here, and I knew the tree fell. This is the second time a giant tree from across the street fell in front of my apartment,” said Ed Jamison, an area resident who heard the tree come down.

Officials say no one was injured when the tree fell.

