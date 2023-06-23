Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Road blocked by fallen tree in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood

Tree down on Hutchinson Street near near Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta.
Tree down on Hutchinson Street near near Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A northeast Atlanta street is blocked Friday morning after a tree fell overnight.

It came down in the Edgewood neighborhood at an apartment complex and is currently blocking all traffic on Hutchinson Street near Hardee Street.

The good news is the tree did not fall on any homes, apartments, or cars.

Atlanta News First spoke with a man at the scene who said heard the tree fall.

“When I looked out I said oh my gosh, it’s a jungle out here, and I knew the tree fell. This is the second time a giant tree from across the street fell in front of my apartment,” said Ed Jamison, an area resident who heard the tree come down.

Officials say no one was injured when the tree fell.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Chris Harrold
Trial begins for man accused of killing DeKalb County tow truck driver
Remembering Paul-Henri Nargeolet
Shaun Smith
Non-profit spearheading gun violence prevention in desperate need of donations