‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Madison Lucas’s lifeline is a heart pump at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The two-year-old was admitted in April and hasn’t left since.

It all started when Madison’s mother, Shontia, thought her baby girl had an allergic reaction.

“Her hands was real puffy. Her hands were puffed up, her feet were puffed up,” said Lucas.

Soon after, the two were in an ambulance with first responders rushing Madison to the hospital’s trauma room.

“He was like her heart rate dropping. Turn the lights on, let’s go,” she said.

Lucas says Madison has what’s called a dilated cardiomyopathy, which according to research from ‘The Congenital and Children’s Heart Centre,’ happens when the heart muscle isn’t able to pump as much blood as it should.

Madison now needs a heart transplant to survive.

“I am nervous because when they was like explaining to me... like it could take 6 months up to a year, maybe longer than that, it kind of makes me sad because I’m not able to see my baby like that,” said Lucas.

More than anything, Shontia says she wants Madison to have a normal childhood and to be home with her family and her sister.

“My four-year-old asks for her all the time, all the time she asks for her,” she said.

Shontia is a single mom and says as the medical bills pill up, she’s desperate for a miracle.

“I put it in God’s hands. I try not to stress myself, I try not to be depressed. It’s not been an easy journey at all,” Lucas said.

