Stray bullets strike Roswell family’s apartment, narrowly missing child’s bed

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell family was forced to take cover as stray bullets flew through their apartment unit with their young son inside.

Jose Chaparro’s apartment unit at the Elliot Roswell apartment complex is riddled with bullets. He was watching TV last Tuesday with his wife and 10-year-old son when they started to hear things break.

“It was dark, so we couldn’t see who it was,” he recalled.

At least six stray bullets pierced several walls and doors inside Chaparro’s unit including his son’s bedroom.

“We are grateful that nothing happened to us because bullets passed very close to his bed. If he were there he could have been shot,” Chaparro said.

Roswell police responded to the apartment complex off Raintree Drive shortly after midnight on June 13. One witness recalled hearing about 12 gunshots, according to a police report.

“It was like rapid fire,” said Felecia Hawkins who lives in the complex. “It was back-to-back to back-to-back, and I was like that sounds like fireworks.”

“When our officers responded, they did not locate any suspects or people with injuries, but they did find several cartridge cases and property damage indicative of gunfire,” said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department.

Lupo said the investigation points to a dispute in the parking lot that escalated to gunfire. He said Chaparro’s unit nor any other unit at the complex was the intended target. Investigators continue to analyze videos in the area to identify the shooter or shooters.

“There is no area in the city of Roswell where behavior like this would be considered normal and or tolerated,” said Lupo. “So, we will continue to bring our full investigative resources to bear to make sure those responsible are identified, charged, and prosecuted.

Three vehicles were also damaged in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Roswell police.

