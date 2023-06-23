Students trained in trades give back by building bicycles for metro Atlanta kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Middle and high school students from all over the country put their skills to the test this week in Atlanta.

The students competed in a variety of trades like carpentry, welding, drone flying, and culinary arts.

“We couldn’t do this without cooks in our kitchen, we couldn’t live our lives without plumbers, without carpenters, without somebody to do our hair,” said Josie Wolfe, a SkillsUSA advisor. “So, I think it’s really awesome. We can have all the students gathered in one place to showcase these skills.”

The SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference at the Georgia World Congress Center is in its second year in Atlanta, but the nonprofit’s national competition has been in existence for decades.

During Thursday’s competition, teens in groups of four were learning teamwork by working together to build tiny houses. They used their trade skills in carpentry, electrical, and even masonry to build the structures from scratch.

The teens competing at GWCC are considered the best of the best, having already won state-level competitions. Many of them will leave high school fully trained and ready to work.

“Students have the opportunity to get in the job workforce right away and debt-free,” said Tom Boyer, a SkillsUSA volunteer. “For students to actually get hands-on training in areas that they could actually be very interested in.”

There was also a Food Network-style cook-off and bake-off. The competition gives culinary arts students an idea of what it will be like in a real, fast-paced restaurant kitchen.

“Having this competition experience, students can really replicate some of that high-stress environment that you really see in the kitchen,” said Wolfe.

The teens are also giving back to some metro Atlanta kids in need by building them bicycles. The Bike Build competition on Friday will have students constructing nearly 80 bikes that they will donate to the Boys & Girls Club of metro Atlanta.

They’re also collecting more than 1,000 pairs of socks to be delivered to clients served by Chris 180, which helps kids and families navigate mental health services.

